GREATEST SCRIPTURE Revelation I've Received. "Turn the World Upside-Down" IS the RESURRECTION In U

This is a Documentation of the Night the LORD GOD Gave Me the GREATEST Understanding Of SCRIPTURE and Of the RESURRECTION That is IN The World.. The FOLLOW UP Video has been RECORDED and is Being Prepared for delivery ... What is COMING Is PAST SUPERNATURAL,, IT Is WORLD HISTORY In The MAKING.. And it Is The RESOLUTION Of the WORD Of GOD AND The TRUTH Of the SCRIPTURES and The RESURRECTION....ALL GLORY To The KING of KINGs and The Lord Of LORDS.. EL the ALMIGHTY GOD and ImmanuEl the ALMIGHTY In The FLESH

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Jonathan's videos can also be found on these other venues:

Odysee - (NEW - Jonathan): https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b

Odysee (old channel - Zach): https://odysee.com/@zackwintz4414:a

Odysee (old channel - Cory): https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8

Brighteon (new channel, Cory Barbee): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eebrabyroc

Brighteon (old channel): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LFx0p7JkTS4D/

BitChute #2 (new channel, JonathanKleck2): https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Xl82aUH0cP22/

Internet Archive: tinyurl.com/4rfrt8wa

Twitter - https://twitter.com/JonathanKleck

Jonathan Kleck Uncensored - https://www.jonathankleckuncensored.com/

Keys To The Kingdom Of Heaven - https://www.keystothekingdomofheaven.com/

THE END HAS COME - https://www.thisisitbe4thefire.com/

Youtube (zach): https://www.youtube.com/@zackwintz4414/videos

NEW - J Kleck Short videos channel: https://www.youtube.com/@JKleckb4thefire/videos

Jonathan's Youtube #1 - https://www.youtube.com/@jonathankleck4384/videos

Jonathan's Youtube #2 - https://www.youtube.com/c/TheJonathankleck/videos

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To view or download all ofJonathan's video and images see the links below:

KleckFiles: http://www.kleckfiles.com

Jonathan Kleck's video archives: https://tinyurl.com/2d8d2j8n

Jonathan Kleck's Show Notes (new gallery): https://www.show-notes.net/thisistheend/