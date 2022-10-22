Doom (1997, Saturn)

Doom is a first-person shooter. It was originally developed by id Software for the PC. It was ported to the Saturn by British company Rage Software and published by GT Interactive (in Europe, North America and Australia), Softbank (in Japan) and Brazilian company Tec Toy (in Brazil).

The Saturn port Doom actually consists of the "Ultimate Doom" edition of Doom and Doom II. It offers single play, co.op multiplayer and deathmatch. You cannot save the game, but there is a password system.

The Union Aerospace Corporation has been experimenting with teleportation technology on Mars' moons Phobos and Deimos. Unfortunately, the experiments ultimately result in the opening of a gate to Hell. Demonic creatures pour out of the gate, overrunning the base on Phobos, killing the inhabitants, while Deimos vanishes completely. Also the squad of marines which is sent to Phobos gets killed, only one marine remains. You take the role of this nameless marine and need to fight back the forces of Hell.