Stay up on game! Real news. Real sources. It’s the stuff they really don’t want you to see. Peace and good fortune to you all!





This week: BiBi Netanyahu makes a sketchy video appearance and even took reporters' questions, but the jury is still out on if that's really him. We'll see what Iran has been up to and examine the war from a few different angles. Bernie Sanders learns the conscious ways that some AIs have started to behave. Afroman went to court and was found not liable in his defamation lawsuit.10 major CEOs are asking lawmakers to pay TSA agents while the government is shutdown. And as usual fam, we'll end up with The Fun Stuff.





#dflirt #daddyflirt #thissaintnews





Jeff Shell, the President of Paramount, said that Trump told Larry Ellison in a private conversation, 'Larry, it looks like Netflix is gonna get Warner Bros., but if you really really want it, Larry, I’ll make sure you get it.'

https://x.com/i/status/2034384459467030608





"Epstein receives an email from Bill Gates informing him that he's about to have a meeting with Obama about Ebola..."

https://x.com/drdrew/status/2031026220733751425





@ggreenwald confirms to @tuckercarlson: 36 states in the U.S. condition various types of investment and aid — including hurricane relief — on one's support for Israel.

https://x.com/i/status/2033694766517428511





Iran just launched their most famous missile into Israel for the first time...

https://x.com/i/status/2034090270409556140





Iran War updates. This is a list of high level Israeli casualties!

https://x.com/i/status/2034625901552365859





Iran just BOMBED the world's BIGGEST Oil Field in Saudi Arabia, and this could cause WW3...

https://x.com/i/status/2034388559004606897





CIA accused of 'poisoning the sky' with toxins as files expose secret weather control agenda

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-15654471/cia-weather-control-files-exposed.html