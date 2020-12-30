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Canada is under siege.
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68 views • December 30, 2020
Some thoughts about the Traitors running our country, and the words of a great Canadian Patriot who was in Afghanistan only to come home to see a terrorist paid handsomely by these traitors after killing one and wounding another American Soldier.
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