IF YOU DID THIS, THEY ARE TRACKING YOUR EVERY MOVE

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399 views • May 23, 2021
Victurus Libertas

VLTV


Info from a VITAL Interview conducted in 2018 is coming TRUE. The internet of Things (IoT)...AI (Artificial Intelligence) D-Wave Kindred Demon Portal - PLEASE DO NOT MISS THIS VITAL DISCUSSION - I'm beginning to believe that The Terminator movie was actually a Predictive Documentary of the future - I had a fascinating 1 hour discussion with Kent Lewiss and Justin Dannman that will blow you away.

Kent's Platform - https://freedom.social/

Our Channel on Freedom Tube https://freedom.social/cmpgm/victurus
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