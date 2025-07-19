BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Trump, the Ai beast system little god President / We told you So…
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
420 followers
0
201 views • 1 day ago

Full VCAST:   Trouble loading on this platform;

https://sjwellfire.com/video/trump-the-ai-beast-system-little-god-president-we-told-you-so-fdr-443/


Trump, the Ai beast system little god President / We told you So…   

Why is Trump burying the Epstein honey tramp and money laundering network.   VCAST revisits the abomination of desolation covenant with many that could launch the bio digital convergence MOTB Ai God system.   It is all about Mindcontrolism.    It is alarming how fast Ai is penetrating the governments around the world.   A new view of the covenant with many.   Most scholars thought this is about a peace treaty with Israel.   But is that so?   Could the covenant be about launching the Ai bio digital convergence system around the world?   Remember, the Abraham coin with Trump's name is all about the Ai / bio hack agenda.  Think about how the tariff rate scam is being leveraged to launch Ai / Starlink around the World.   Think about the Ai infrastructure investment in the Middle East.    Think about Ai Stargate project that Trump lunched the second day in office.    Think about Palantir monitoring you.   Remember, you’re the temple of God if a Christian and Lucifer wants to mimic Jesus.  


Keywords
end of daystrump epsteinare we in the end of daystrump anti christtrump actrump nwo shilltrump blackmailed
