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Executive Order 12778 - Affirms Treaty of Peace Arbitration
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915 views • August 30, 2020
1991 EO by President Bush outlines the need for negotiating outside the court system. Arbitration perfectly fulfills the order. Treaty of Peace 2020 follows the guidelines perfectly!
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