Scenes from Putin's visit to the UAE are driving Ukrainians hella mad.
Adding, about discussions:
Key points from Vladimir Putin's statements during the meeting with the President of the UAE:
➡️Russia-UAE relations have reached an unprecedentedly high level.
➡️The UAE is making a significant contribution to stabilizing the global situation.
➡️Putin thanked the UAE president for providing a site for the construction of an Orthodox church in the country.
➡️Putin stated that he will discuss hotspots, including Palestine and Ukraine, with the UAE president.
➡️The UAE president will be awaited at the BRICS summit in Kazan in the fall of 2024.
Putin’s statements in the UAE:
▪️The USSR was one of the first to
recognize the sovereign state of the UAE
▪️The UAE is Russia's main trading
partner in the Arab world
▪️Trade turnover between Russia and
the UAE last year increased by 67.6%, this year the potential is even
greater
▪️Putin thanked the UAE President
for providing a site for the construction of an Orthodox church
Putin promised the UAE President to
discuss the situation in hot spots, calling the conflict between
Palestine and Israel a priority point
The UAE President stated:
▪️I appreciate your personal role in shaping international relations between the UAE and Russia, the UAE is Russia’s largest trading partner in the Middle East and Gulf countries
