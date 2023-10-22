Create New Account
Martus for Truth: Vengeance is Mine, Says the Lord
Published 18 hours ago

All the way back in the Mosaic Law we are COMMANDED to love others as ourselves, and to treat them the way we want them to treat us. Both Jews and Muslims who refuse to obey that are sinning against God.


#PsalmOneFortyOne, #VengeanceIsMine, #IWillRepay

