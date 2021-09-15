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Yo. Why are they teaching pedophilia in our schools ?
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170 views • September 15, 2021
Why can’t this guy stfu and let the parents demand to know what’s going on
“Not like this”
>>>>Like hell- we will do whatever we want. This is our children and you’re teaching them pedophilia
“Not like this”
>>>>Like hell- we will do whatever we want. This is our children and you’re teaching them pedophilia
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