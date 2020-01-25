Wizard Gear - The Stealth Survival Phone

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Read the full article here:
https://cahlen.org/the-stealth-survival-phone
While extremely useful, almost all of our smartphones serve as surveillance systems tracking our internet activity, physical locations and even the things we do and say. However, it is possible to get most of the benefits of a smartphone while also hiding our personal information from those who wish to spy on us.
If you setup your phone with enough storage space, you can also fill it with books, audio and videos on how to survive in the wilderness, and download maps of entire geographical regions for offline access.
Thanks for watching!
Cahlen Lee
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