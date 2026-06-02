In A World of Spell Casters, Be A Spell BREAKER

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- Spell Casters vs. Spell Breakers (0:00)
- The Role of Spell Breakers (2:19)
- The Pharmaceutical Spell (4:48)
- Education as Spell Casting (6:57)
- The Impact of Spell Casting on Society (9:49)
- The Importance of Critical Thinking (12:39)
- The Role of Information Sources (14:30)
- The Trust the Plan Movement (17:26)
- The Importance of Asking Questions (19:24)
- Breaking the Spells of Obedience (24:57)
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