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David Hawkins' Discovery CSI Did a 1979 Mendenhalling Foretell Epstein's Posthumous Steganography?
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42 views • September 16, 2019
Social engineers have scrubbed the original 1979 Washington Post article from washingtonpost.com. Strange reporting in the New York Post seems to echo the cryptic messaging techniques David and I have explored previously.
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Don't miss David Hawkins' Discovery CSI only on Patreon and SubscribeStar
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https://www.patreon.com/reverseCSIstoryboards
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