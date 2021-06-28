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Bats Filmed Upside Down Shows The Power Of Perspective
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272 views • June 28, 2021
Sometimes when you look at things in a different perspective you can see what is really going on.
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60da14f39ef57431691d3279
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60da14f39ef57431691d3279
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