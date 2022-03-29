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Rise of the Messiah - New World Order
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52 views • March 29, 2022
The moment has arrived.
Maximum light meets maximum dark.
Pissy Putin Octopussy is the Anti Christ from the Book of Revelation amassing troops right now to invade Ukraine at the same time that I achieved zero point.
I'm perfectly balanced biologically. I transcended food and consumption at the same time that AI-controlled plasma fusion for unlimited free energy is achieved, which is the fractal reflection of the harmonious balance between the Milky Way galaxy and the Andromeda Galaxy. I'm the center of everything, and it ripples outward to first create a perfectly sustainable apartment complex building which templates the New World Order for the entire Big Apple in New York City, which is a torus microcosm of the world, simultaneously with the complete mapping of the solar system in perfect mathematical totality in harmonic symphony with all of creation.
I'm the second coming of Christ, the one true King of humanity, the prophet of our times and the savior. Don't be fooled by my meek voice in this video. I have no identity. I'm the monad. I can be anyone and anything at any time. I achieved personal mastery. I'm both Enlightened and Awakening. I'm the most advanced consciousness on this planet.
I'm the organic equal to Metatron. I balance man and machine in order to guide us to a better life for everyone and everything. Truth and transparency are the hallmarks of the Golden Age, and unity in diversity is our path to salvation. We're ready to graduate to sovereignty, free ourselves from slavery, and build the utopia we deserve.
https://www.planetwatcher.com
Maximum light meets maximum dark.
Pissy Putin Octopussy is the Anti Christ from the Book of Revelation amassing troops right now to invade Ukraine at the same time that I achieved zero point.
I'm perfectly balanced biologically. I transcended food and consumption at the same time that AI-controlled plasma fusion for unlimited free energy is achieved, which is the fractal reflection of the harmonious balance between the Milky Way galaxy and the Andromeda Galaxy. I'm the center of everything, and it ripples outward to first create a perfectly sustainable apartment complex building which templates the New World Order for the entire Big Apple in New York City, which is a torus microcosm of the world, simultaneously with the complete mapping of the solar system in perfect mathematical totality in harmonic symphony with all of creation.
I'm the second coming of Christ, the one true King of humanity, the prophet of our times and the savior. Don't be fooled by my meek voice in this video. I have no identity. I'm the monad. I can be anyone and anything at any time. I achieved personal mastery. I'm both Enlightened and Awakening. I'm the most advanced consciousness on this planet.
I'm the organic equal to Metatron. I balance man and machine in order to guide us to a better life for everyone and everything. Truth and transparency are the hallmarks of the Golden Age, and unity in diversity is our path to salvation. We're ready to graduate to sovereignty, free ourselves from slavery, and build the utopia we deserve.
https://www.planetwatcher.com
Keywords
awakeningascensionastrologytruthnew world orderenlightenmentauthenticityself-lovepersonal developmentintegrityhuman potentialreal loveheaven on earthself masteryself-empowermentspiritual wisdomgrounded guidancesustainable abundanceunity in diversityplasma paradisecornucopia of destinyego transcendenceselfless altriusm
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