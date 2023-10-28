Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
'JUAN O SAVIN SILICON LIFE FORMS & MORE EXPOSED!PLUNGE IN PROGRESS!
channel image
EARTH SHAKING NEWS
218 Subscribers
106 views
Published Yesterday

JUAN IS A STRANGE CHARACTER AND DOES KNOW WHAT HE'S TALKING ABOUT FROM THE LOOKS OF THINGS. ACCORDING TO KERRY CASSEDY JAUN IS & INSIDER AND VERY CURIOUS OF HER AND ANONE ELSE WHO TRIES TO BEFRIEND HIM. HE CLAIMS HE'S A WHITE HATE AND A BELIEVE IN YESHUA/JESUS. AS THE NEW WORLD ORDER CONTINUES TO EVOLVE WE'LL HAVE TO SEE HOW THINGS PLAY OUT...

Keywords
militaryufoocculteconomyreligionwarhistorynew world ordersatanismstock marketsexend timesdevil sign

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket