'JUAN O SAVIN SILICON LIFE FORMS & MORE EXPOSED!PLUNGE IN PROGRESS!

JUAN IS A STRANGE CHARACTER AND DOES KNOW WHAT HE'S TALKING ABOUT FROM THE LOOKS OF THINGS. ACCORDING TO KERRY CASSEDY JAUN IS & INSIDER AND VERY CURIOUS OF HER AND ANONE ELSE WHO TRIES TO BEFRIEND HIM. HE CLAIMS HE'S A WHITE HATE AND A BELIEVE IN YESHUA/JESUS. AS THE NEW WORLD ORDER CONTINUES TO EVOLVE WE'LL HAVE TO SEE HOW THINGS PLAY OUT...