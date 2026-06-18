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Why Was the Venue Moved from Islamabad to Switzerland?
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
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Why Was the Venue Moved from Islamabad to Switzerland? Sources Warn!

Iran and the US are set to sign a memorandum of understanding this Friday, June 19, at Bürgenstock in Switzerland — and our sources say an Israeli plot to derail it may be hanging over the ceremony.

In this episode, Pepe Escobar, Zulfiqar Ali, and Larry Johnson break down the breaking intel: the alleged assassination threat against an Iranian signatory, Pakistan's blunt warning to Tel Aviv ("you'll hear directly from us"), and why the venue was moved to a secure, Qatari-owned mountain site hosted by Pakistan.

We connect the dots the headlines are missing: the hidden oil clock and Strait of Hormuz reality (it won't fully reopen for months because of mines), the 60-day, 14-point MOU, Iran's strike threats that bent Donald Trump, and the deepening China–Russia–Iran alignment behind every mediated term.

We also cover JD Vance and Ghalibaf as the Friday signatories, Bennett vs. Netanyahu, the $24bn in frozen Iranian assets, and the global recession/de-dollarization stakes for your wallet.

Guests: Pepe Escobar (veteran geopolitical correspondent), Larry Johnson (former CIA analyst), hosted by Zulfiqar Ali. Some claims in this episode are source-based and developing; we flag verification status on screen. Transition Protocol is a serious, source-driven geopolitical and economic analysis channel focused on evidence-based breakdowns of global power shifts.

0:00 — Breaking: The Assassination Plot Over the Iran Signing

0:35 — Why the Deal Moved to a Secret Swiss Mountain (Bürgenstock)

03:00 — Pakistan's Blunt Warning to Israel

06:00 — Inside the 14-Point MOU and the 60-Day Clock

09:00 — How Iran's Strike Threat Bent Trump in Minutes

12:00 — Has Iran Actually Signed? The Internal Debate

14:00 — Bennett vs. Netanyahu: Why Israel Still Wants War

16:00 — China's Hidden Hand and Live Missile "Field Research"

17:45 — The 17-Day Oil Clock Forcing Trump to the Table

18:55 — Why the Strait of Hormuz Won't Fully Reopen

21:00 — Trump as "Messenger": The Real War on China–Russia–Iran

24:40 — The Mid-August Economic Shock Warning

26:30 — Final Warning to the "Spoilers" and Wrap

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why was the venue movedfrom islamabadto switzerland
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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