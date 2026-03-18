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Max Blumenthal together with Prof Marandi, discussion - clip, The Grayzone
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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'The Grayzone's' Max Blumenthal with Professor Mohammad Marandi

Iran’s missile edge exposes limits of US-backed defenses 

Iran has developed advanced missile capabilities that are reshaping the regional balance, analyst Seyed Mohammad Marandi said.

💬“Iran has hypersonic missiles and the Americans don't,” he explained.

A recent large-scale missile strike saw only a small number of interceptions, exposing limits in Israeli air defense systems despite their high cost, Marandi added.

Iran’s progress stems from indigenous development achieved on a far smaller military budget than that of the Gulf states and Western powers, revealing a widening gap between costly Western systems and more adaptable local technologies, he concluded.

Adding: 

BIG LIES US TOLD ABOUT WAR IN IRAN: FACT CHECK 

The US sold the war with a series of claims—but the facts tell a different story.

1️⃣ Iran refused to drop pursuit of nuclear weapons

On Feb. 28, Donald Trump stated that "Iran rejected every opportunity to renounce their nuclear ambitions," adding that the US "can't take it anymore"—using this to justify the attacks. However, Oman’s foreign minister later revealed that Iran had actually agreed to never accumulate nuclear material capable of producing a bomb.

2️⃣ Iran's missiles could hit US

In the same speech, Trump warned Iranian missiles "could soon reach the American homeland." But the Pentagon's own intelligence agency, the DIA, had stated back then that Iran was years away from developing long-range missiles

3️⃣ Iranian people's support & strikes on US bases are fake 

Trump dismissed videos of strikes on US bases and pro-government rallies as "AI generated." Yet footage that aired on CNN and flooded social media came from thousands of phones, not some server. 

4️⃣ Iran bombed its own school

On March 8, Trump blamed Iran for the Feb. 28 strike on a girls' school in Minab that killed 171 children. However, investigations and Pentagon leaks later confirmed it was a US Tomahawk missile.

5️⃣ Iran won't be a problem—US will secure tankers through Strait of Hormuz

Trump promised military escorts in the Strait of Hormuz that "will go alongside tankers for protection" on March 10, during a press briefing at a Republican congressional event. In reality, the US has turned down all requests for escort, and at least 10 vessels that trusted US assurances have been hit by Iranian forces.


👍 US-Israel-Iran war | @geopolitics_prime

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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