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Melbourne Protest 4 June 2022 - Talks & Songs
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57 views • June 04, 2022
At various places in each of our protest marches we stop for an open mic session be it a talk or song. Our singer Tim sang 'We are One' plus another that he is still learning. We all appreciated his effort nonetheless. Included is an interview with a naturopath reflecting on the broken state of the state's medical system. All passionate and presented from the heart.
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