Here’s something you may not know about these long-range missiles Ukraine is preparing to fire deep into Russia:

Their systems can only be operated by Americans.

This means U.S. troops firing U.S. missiles from Ukraine deep into Russia.

What greater provocation of nuclear war could there possibly be?

Worth repeating...

Source: https://twitter.com/BenSwann_/status/1858911216116133975





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/