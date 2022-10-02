10/1/2022 Miles Guo’s GETTR: The depreciation of RMB is the CCP’s scheme to challenge the U.S. dollar. The CCP is attempting to ruin the plan of the U.S. to attract the U.S. dollar to flow back to the U.S. from all over the world, and then replace the dominance of the U.S. dollar with its own currency through the digitalization of the RMB
