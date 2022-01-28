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Where Did All This Anger Come From? // Ask Robert
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20 views • January 28, 2022
This week Robert answers a viewer's question about the relationship between fear and anger. He also talks about why there seems to be so much anger in the world right now. Plus, Robert shares a special word of encouragement for those of you who are prophetic feelers who sense the emotional atmosphere of regions or even nations. Watch now to discover how to rise above all the fear and anger swirling around in the spiritual atmosphere so that you can remain effective for the Kingdom of God in these critical and strategic days.
Have a question you would like to ask Robert? Email: [email protected]
===========================
Support the Ministry:
https://www.roberthotchkin.com/giving/
=====================================
Robert's Website:
https://www.RobertHotchkin.com
Also check out Robert's books on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/author/roberthotchkin
Get Your Men on the Frontlines T-shirts, Sweatshirts, and More:
https://heroesarise.threadless.com/
Support the Ministry:
https://www.roberthotchkin.com/giving/
Have a question you would like to ask Robert? Email: [email protected]
===========================
Support the Ministry:
https://www.roberthotchkin.com/giving/
=====================================
Robert's Website:
https://www.RobertHotchkin.com
Also check out Robert's books on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/author/roberthotchkin
Get Your Men on the Frontlines T-shirts, Sweatshirts, and More:
https://heroesarise.threadless.com/
Support the Ministry:
https://www.roberthotchkin.com/giving/
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