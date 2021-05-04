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Joe Biden wants to bribe you with a grocery store DISCOUNT if you got to your gorcery store and get the JAB, NOW!
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60 views • May 04, 2021
70% of Seniors are vaccinated, says Biden. He's now after the younger ones including Chidlren - between 12-15, although vaccine trials of much younger ones of kindergarten age - are currentl also taking place - COVID19 Children Vaccine Trials https://www.bitchute.com/video/wPUoogrLkJjT
---Biden is now trying to bribe Americans with discounts at grocery stores if you take the vaccine there.
---Why would anyone without any symptoms of any illness, just go and get a VACCINE that you don't need? So , if you want to remain anonymous, don't visit that site, https://www.vaccines.gov/search/ cause once they got your IP no & your zip , they gottcha
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KEl8i6SD2Qc
---Biden is now trying to bribe Americans with discounts at grocery stores if you take the vaccine there.
---Why would anyone without any symptoms of any illness, just go and get a VACCINE that you don't need? So , if you want to remain anonymous, don't visit that site, https://www.vaccines.gov/search/ cause once they got your IP no & your zip , they gottcha
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KEl8i6SD2Qc
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