Rising Christian Apathy, Transhumanism, Nephilim, Global Persecution - Phil Hotsenpiller
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
50 views • 2 months ago


Is it the midnight hour in America? Phil Hotsenpiller believes it certainly may be! Phil is the senior pastor of Influence Church in Anaheim Hills, California, and he is the author of It’s Midnight in America, a book that examines the Biblical rumblings of End Times prophecy. How close are we to the rapture of the church, a one world government, and the Second Coming of Christ? Why are so many Americans woefully underprepared to face persecution? Since when did modern Christians stop expecting God to work wonders and answer prayers? Phil discusses these critical questions, the tangled web of global networks that may usher in the last days, and delves into the very real threat of transhumanism and the role it may play in the future. It’s time to wake up because Christ is close at hand.



TAKEAWAYS


It’s an oxymoron to say that you are a Christian and say you have fears


When we see perversity and sexual sin elevated throughout the land, we can be assured we are living in the last days


There are only three city-states in the world: London, the Vatican, and Washington, D.C., and all three have Egyptian obelisks


No one knows the day or hour of Christ’s return, but we can see that we are in the season



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3RG5kGJ

It’s Midnight in America video: https://bit.ly/3Xj9Pgd

It’s Midnight in America book: https://amzn.to/4jEZkxa


🔗 CONNECT WITH AMERICAN FAITH

Website: https://americanfaith.com/

Instagram: https://bit.ly/4jBa53s

X: https://bit.ly/4aHfhi9


🔗 CONNECT WITH PHIL HOTSENPILLER

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/philhotsenpiller/


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Jase Medical (get a discount with code TINA): https://bit.ly/JaseCCM

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/

LifeVac (get 10% off with code TINA): https://lifevac.net/

PetClub 247 (use this link for discounts!): https://petclub247.com/tina


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
americachristchristianprayerprophecyend timesnephilimsecond comingtranshumansimanaheimglobal persecutionphil hotsenpillerinfluence church
