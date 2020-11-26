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EP 2209-6PM The Man Most Feared By The Deep State - Former Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne Live With Pete Santilli  https://bit.ly/3nTWRkP
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114 views • November 26, 2020
PETE SANTILLI SHOW #2209-6PM EASTERN
MONDAY NOVEMBER 23, 2020
BROADCAST LINK:  https://evault.video/view?l=2305082088 


Pete Santilli covers today’s biggest headlines and interviews Patrick Byrne, the founder and former CEO of Overstock.com who made headlines this past year when he formerly became a whistleblower and outed the FBI and CIA whom ask him to help infiltrate and spy on the Trump Campaign.  How much does Patrick Byrne know about their newest attemp to steal the election? 

SPECIAL GUEST:  Patrick Byrne is the former CEO of Overstock.com and served in executive leadership over several other large companies in the tech and manufacturing industries. He is a classical liberal who fights now for a healthy free market and sound education. He is a co-chair of the Milton & Rose Friedman Foundation for Education Choice. He also leads the fight against corruption in our capital markets and runs the Deep Capture website.  
https://twitter.com/patrickbyrne?s=21
https://www.deepcapture.com/




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