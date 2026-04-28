Three Warning Signs Before the Rapture 04/28/2026

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Are there signs or events to watch out for before the rapture? Will we even be able to know when the rapture will take place? Today Pastor Stan gives us a clear indication of what we can expect right before Jesus returns.
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00:00Intro
03:15Watch for 3 Events
12:37Jesus Returns 2 more Times
16:25Events Prior to Rapture
17:33Mark Warning