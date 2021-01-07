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Rise Up!
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64 views • January 07, 2021
Words of encouragement, counsel and yes...more. This was given this morning immediately after I finished reading in my time with Father. Please, like, share, subscribe to increase the reach of the messages. Thank you!
Also, if you would like a transcript of the message alone, I will try to post it in two comments below...
If you would like to help us financially, our paypal account is paypal.me/DesignByVicky and our mailing address is:
Vicky Adkins
PO Box 3313
Independence, MO 64055
Many many blessings to each of you! Stand strong and firm in Father GOD!!!!
Also, if you would like a transcript of the message alone, I will try to post it in two comments below...
If you would like to help us financially, our paypal account is paypal.me/DesignByVicky and our mailing address is:
Vicky Adkins
PO Box 3313
Independence, MO 64055
Many many blessings to each of you! Stand strong and firm in Father GOD!!!!
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