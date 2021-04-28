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HOW POLITICIANS WERE BOUGHT & WE WERE SOLD INTO SLAVERY
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11 views • April 28, 2021
Forbes asks why even states without a deficit are getting big bucks from the Feds for lockdown. Forbes doesn’t have the answer, but THIS is the reason the lockdown began and isn’t ending — the hostile takeover of USA with a leveraged buyout.
Find out more about the show and where you can watch it at thedavidknightshow.com
Find out more about the show and where you can watch it at thedavidknightshow.com
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