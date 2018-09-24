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9/24/18 EX-SPY Robert David Steele: Crushing Pedos, Silicon Gestapo + Election Mafia
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65 views • January 02, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
9/24/18 Robert Steele reports on the coming Natural Justice Tribunal in the USA, the Kavanaugh gaslighting, Deep State crimes, the creation of a Truth Channel and censor-ship free internet, the Election Reform Act and more!
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PUT THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donation links below:
Please follow the excellent work of Robert David Steele:
http://robertdavidsteele.com
ITNJ Commission:https://commission.itnj.org/
Electoral Reform: http://unrig.net
Information Blog: http://phibetaiota.net
donate to his Non-Profit: http://paypal.me/EarthIntel
Please help Robert Steele continue his excellent work in promoting electoral form, working toward a truth channel and uncensored internet and acting as Commissioner for the ITNJ by
donating to his Non-Profit: http://paypal.me/EarthIntel
Learn about and support the Electoral Rerform Act! If presented in Congress by Tulsi Gabbard and Rand Paul, the ERA could #UNRIG American elections and return our true Constitutional electoral process to the Republic!
https://www.unrig.net
https://phibetaiota.net/2018/07/memorandums-for-the-president-on-9-11-experts-say-what-the-9-11-commission-was-too-corrupt-to-address/
https://phibetaiota.net/2018/08/memoranda-for-the-president-on-sandy-hook-is-fema-a-false-flag-fake-news-terrorist-node-should-googlegestapo-be-closed-down/
Support Shiva Ayurdurai's independent run for Congress against the fake Indian, Elizabeth Warren: https://www.shiva4senate.com
Shiva proposes a PUBLIC MESH uncensored internet protected by the 1st and 4th Amendments! If elected, he can help make it happen!
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Blessings to all of you Freedom Lovers! WE ARE FREE!
9/24/18 Robert Steele reports on the coming Natural Justice Tribunal in the USA, the Kavanaugh gaslighting, Deep State crimes, the creation of a Truth Channel and censor-ship free internet, the Election Reform Act and more!
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PUT THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donation links below:
Please follow the excellent work of Robert David Steele:
http://robertdavidsteele.com
ITNJ Commission:https://commission.itnj.org/
Electoral Reform: http://unrig.net
Information Blog: http://phibetaiota.net
donate to his Non-Profit: http://paypal.me/EarthIntel
Please help Robert Steele continue his excellent work in promoting electoral form, working toward a truth channel and uncensored internet and acting as Commissioner for the ITNJ by
donating to his Non-Profit: http://paypal.me/EarthIntel
Learn about and support the Electoral Rerform Act! If presented in Congress by Tulsi Gabbard and Rand Paul, the ERA could #UNRIG American elections and return our true Constitutional electoral process to the Republic!
https://www.unrig.net
https://phibetaiota.net/2018/07/memorandums-for-the-president-on-9-11-experts-say-what-the-9-11-commission-was-too-corrupt-to-address/
https://phibetaiota.net/2018/08/memoranda-for-the-president-on-sandy-hook-is-fema-a-false-flag-fake-news-terrorist-node-should-googlegestapo-be-closed-down/
Support Shiva Ayurdurai's independent run for Congress against the fake Indian, Elizabeth Warren: https://www.shiva4senate.com
Shiva proposes a PUBLIC MESH uncensored internet protected by the 1st and 4th Amendments! If elected, he can help make it happen!
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Blessings to all of you Freedom Lovers! WE ARE FREE!
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