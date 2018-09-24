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9/24/18 EX-SPY Robert David Steele: Crushing Pedos, Silicon Gestapo + Election Mafia
You Are Free TV
You Are Free TV
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YOU ARE FREE TV
9/24/18 Robert Steele reports on the coming Natural Justice Tribunal in the USA, the Kavanaugh gaslighting, Deep State crimes, the creation of a Truth Channel and censor-ship free internet, the Election Reform Act and more!

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Please follow the excellent work of Robert David Steele:

http://robertdavidsteele.com
ITNJ Commission:https://commission.itnj.org/
Electoral Reform: http://unrig.net
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donate to his Non-Profit: http://paypal.me/EarthIntel

Please help Robert Steele continue his excellent work in promoting electoral form, working toward a truth channel and uncensored internet and acting as Commissioner for the ITNJ by
donating to his Non-Profit: http://paypal.me/EarthIntel

Learn about and support the Electoral Rerform Act! If presented in Congress by Tulsi Gabbard and Rand Paul, the ERA could #UNRIG American elections and return our true Constitutional electoral process to the Republic!
https://www.unrig.net

https://phibetaiota.net/2018/07/memorandums-for-the-president-on-9-11-experts-say-what-the-9-11-commission-was-too-corrupt-to-address/
https://phibetaiota.net/2018/08/memoranda-for-the-president-on-sandy-hook-is-fema-a-false-flag-fake-news-terrorist-node-should-googlegestapo-be-closed-down/

Support Shiva Ayurdurai's independent run for Congress against the fake Indian, Elizabeth Warren: https://www.shiva4senate.com
Shiva proposes a PUBLIC MESH uncensored internet protected by the 1st and 4th Amendments! If elected, he can help make it happen!

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