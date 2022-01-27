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THESE steps will lead to a digital dollar & loss of financial CONTROL
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30 views • January 27, 2022
Glenn Beck.
In this clip, Glenn explains modern monetary theory, which is the FUEL world elites are using to carryout their economic takeover with The Great Reset. Plus, Glenn explains the steps powerful political organizations — like the Federal Reserve — will take to end currency competition and enact a digital dollar, which will allow for government to have total control over how we spend OUR money.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aqgniu9XSSE
In this clip, Glenn explains modern monetary theory, which is the FUEL world elites are using to carryout their economic takeover with The Great Reset. Plus, Glenn explains the steps powerful political organizations — like the Federal Reserve — will take to end currency competition and enact a digital dollar, which will allow for government to have total control over how we spend OUR money.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aqgniu9XSSE
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