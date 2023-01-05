Russia Ukraine Updates





January 4, 2023





In the Rovno district of Ukraine, a cleric of the Ukrainian Standard Church was almost pounded into the ground by neighborhood occupants. As per the minister, the justification for such uncouth way of behaving is the activities of the Ukrainian specialists, which actuate strict contempt among the populace.





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v23th74-orthodox-priest-mercilessly-beaten-in-ukraine.html





