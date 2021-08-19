AGE OF DECEIT: TRUE REPENTANCE versus FALSE REPENTANCE!

TRUE REPENTANCE (METANOIA) vs FALSE REPENTANCE (METAMELOMAI)The true gospel of Jesus Christ states repentance, or “repentance unto life,” is sorrow for sin, grief for having committed it, and a turning away from it with abhorrence, accompanied with sincere endeavors, in reliance on God’s grace and the influences of the Holy Spirit, to live in humble holy obedience to the commands and will of God. This is that repentance which always accompanies true faith, and to which is promised the free forgiveness of sin through the merits of Jesus Christ, Matthew 4:17 Acts 3:19 11:18 20:12.”If you don’t now hate what you once loved and now love what you once hated then you are NOT saved!God doesn’t listen to what you say. He watches what you do. Because it’s what you do that proves who you really are, not what you say.Talk is cheap. Especially to God!By David WilkersonJanuary 15, 1990__________It was the Feast of Tabernacles and Jerusalem was crowded with religious Jews from everywhere. Jesus spent two days teaching in the temple. He slept that first night on the Mount of Olives and rose early in the morning to begin His teaching. The big question in Jerusalem was, "Who is this man"? I wonder if His disciples became discouraged by all the unbelief and all the accusations of the scribes and Pharisees. I wonder if they said to Jesus," It's hopeless. This city and this religious system have shut You out. Let's move on!"But on the second day there appeared to be a spiritual breakthrough. It seemed the Word was finally getting through: "As he spake these words, many believed on him" (John 8:30). I can just see the excitement of His disciples thinking, "This is wonderful! Finally, a breakthrough! The beginning of revival!"Today, many pastors would ask no further questions. These converts would be taken in as members. They would be told that all they need to do was believe and they would be saved. They would be called "Christians." They would be told they were sons of God and on their way to heaven as fellow saints - - heirs and joint heirs!But not so with Jesus! Jesus discerned counterfeit faith, counterfeit spirituality,He knew something was not right, not real, not truthful. It is as if Jesus said, "Hold everything! Not so fast with these "believers." They are not coming to Me with their hearts. There is a lying spirit at work here. Let's judge it by the Word!The truth is, these "believers" were actually liars -- sin-bound liars! "Then said Jesus to those Jews which believed on him.... Ye have not known him; but I know him: and if I should say, I know him not, I shall be a liar like unto you..." (John 8:31,55). The Lord Jesus Christ will have nothing to do with surface faith.From John 8:31 to the end of the chapter, we see Jesus coming down on them ruthlessly, exposing their hypocrisy, showing them that their so-called "belief" in Him had not even touched their hearts.The Lord's uncompromising stand against these Jewish "believers" has opened my eyes to what is going on in the church today. The same thing is happening in these last days: counterfeit conversions! These have resulted in bringing into the church a counterfeit spirituality that is satanic in origin.The gospel has been so watered down today in the 21st Century that even demons could belong to many churches!