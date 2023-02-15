Situation Update, Feb 15, 2023 - 99% of humans are OBLIVIOUS to the REAL events that will determine their fate

0:00 Predictions

7:37 Mass Shootings

8:31 Ohio Gas Cloud

17:21 Ford Electric Trucks

28:18 Dogecoin

33:16 Illinois Schools

48:03 Energy Crisis

56:40 War

1:09:47 Pure Blood Dating

1:20:14 Wind Turbine Collapse





- Michigan State mass shooter was let off an earlier felony charge by a left-wing DA

- Fighter jet audio confirms mystery objects being shot down were birthday balloons

- More chemicals revealed in the Ohio train crash and intentional IGNITION of the vinyl chloride

- Massive media cover-up continues as fish and animals die off, humans exposed to cancer chemicals

- Thousands of farms impacted, food production will suffer for years

- Biden admin pushing banks to cut off all financial ties to entire #crypto industry

- Binance stablecoin BUSD shut down by regulators; billions of dollars leave Binance

- ZERO literacy demonstrated by students in #Chicago public schools

- Switzerland suffering high inflation as energy costs skyrocket

- Europe has spent nearly $1 trillion subsidizing electricity costs for citizens

- French historian: World War III has already begun, spiraling out of control

- Russia deploys nuclear armed ships into the Baltic Sea

- Illinois Democrats pushing to REQUIRE EV charging stations in all new homes

- But you won't be ALLOWED to own a gas stove

- Democrats have no clue how the power grid operates

- Ancient human relatives ran tool shops 1.2 MILLION years ago

- Pureblood dating site called "Unjected" also serves as clean blood bank and fertility bank

- Wind turbines keep falling over because green energy libtards don't understand physics





