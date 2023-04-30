Kristi Noem: Kamala Harris has gotten worse

Gov. Kristi Noem, R-S.D., joins 'One Nation' to discuss President Biden's 'weird and depressing' 2024 announcement and the White House scrambling to revamp Vice President Kamala Harris' image. #FoxNews #Fox #OneNationwithBrianKilmeade







Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates





Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html