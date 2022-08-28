Vortex Based Mathematics 🌀 Marko Rodin

Marko Rodin has discovered the source of the non-decaying spin of the electron. Although scientists know that all electrons in the universe spin, they have never discovered the source of this spin. Rodin has. He has discovered the underpinning geometry of the universe, the fabric of time itself. He has done this by reducing all higher mathematics -- calculus, geometry, scalar math -- to discrete-number mathematics.

With the introduction of Vortex-Based Mathematics you will be able to see how energy is expressing itself mathematically. This math has no anomalies and shows the dimensional shape and function of the universe as being a toroid or donut-shaped black hole. This is the template for the universe and it is all within our base ten decimal system!

http://markorodin.com/1.5/

Wed, 14 Nov 2001 22:16:11

Subject: The Rodin Coil

To Whom It May Concern:

Two years ago I met Marko Rodin through a mutual acquaintance. Mr. Rodin shared some of his results with me at that time. It became clear to me that Mr. Rodin's work was a synthesis of numerical patterns which had previously been overlooked by conventional science and mathematics. In hopes of bridging the gap between Mr. Rodin's discoveries and conventional science, I put forth an analytical framework in which mathematical formulae generate the numerical patterns of the Rodin Torus. These formulae suggested that the Rodin Torus lies not just on the surface of the "doughnut" shape, but into the interior as well; in other words, the Rodin Torus is three dimensional.

This mathematical formulation is as yet incomplete, and the physical meaning of these numerical phenomena remain unexplored still. Yet in my career I have several times discovered new mathematical formulations which have led to new products. In the late 1970's I discovered Atomic Modeling which revolutionized computer performance modeling, measurement, and sizing. In the early 1990's I discovered new ways to express the time-dependent behavior of program code, which led to reductions of program code size of 50% of the original size for all programs to which it was applied. I mention these facts merely to convince the reader that my intuition has a history of success in the practical application of new mathematics.

Now I am completely convinced that the Rodin Torus will likewise lead to new and revolutionary advances in art and science. Mr. Rodin's work has suffered from a lack of adequate scientific attention, and I am sure that as the research momentum builds and the proper relationship between the Rodin Torus and conventional science is fully understood, both areas of endeavor will attain new heights. I am very much looking forward to playing a role in this adventure.

Russell P. Blake

Former Senior Researcher

Microsoft Research

RUSSELL P. BLAKE RESUME

MoneyFacts, Inc. (1/99 present) President. Create and implement fee-only investment advisory and computerized

investment consulting company.

Microsoft Corporation (10/1/88-1/3/96) Senior Researcher, Advanced Technology (9/93-1/96). Develop performance tools for optimizing all Microsoft products. Develop a Decision Theoretic system for the automatic detection of bottlenecks in computer systems (US patent pending). Systems Performance Manager, Advanced Operating Systems (10/88-9/93). Build and lead team for benchmarking, analysis, and tools for OS/2 and Windows NT performance optimization. Invent and co-develop Windows NT Performance Monitor. Invent Windows NT Code Profiler, Working Set Tuner (US Patent), and Synthetic Performance Test Bed (US Patent). Create the Winstone industry standard benchmark. Author the book Optimizing Windows NT: over 100,000 copies sold, translated into French, German, and Chinese....

http://web.archive.org/web/20091015045356/http://rodin.freelancepartnership.com:80/index2.php?option=com_content&do_pdf=1&id=13

https://sciencetosagemagazine.com/vbm-vortex-based-mathematics-with-marko-rodin/

https://www.freedomsphoenix.com/Media/139056-2013-07-31-07-31-13-marko-rodin-stephen-macaskill-video-mp3-loaded.htm

https://www.pinterest.com.mx/pin/463659724122923991/

http://web.archive.org/web/20140219002511/http://sitsshow.blogspot.com/2014/01/the-rodin-coil-greatest-discovery-of.html