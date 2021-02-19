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Alfie Oakes Banned From Twitter Mid-Tweet
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321 views • February 19, 2021
Alfie Oakes Banned From Twitter Mid-Tweet
As Alfie Oakes is putting together a tweet to express his opinion on an elected official, twitter decides to ban him
As Alfie Oakes is putting together a tweet to express his opinion on an elected official, twitter decides to ban him
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