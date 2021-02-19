Welcome to Godcast

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25 views • February 19, 2021
What if our practice could bring goodness into the world?
It is time we bring the power into the world that can make all the difference needed at any time, any place, in whatever way is needed.
This is a community of believers that are brought to light through a podcast called Godcast so that we may have an opportunity to be God's instrument of helping another find their salvation through stories of how each of us found God, the passion and inspiration gleaned from those experiences, and the power of our practice going forward.
Join the community by subscribing and sharing with those you believe would benefit from God's ever-present unconditional love.
It is time we bring the power into the world that can make all the difference needed at any time, any place, in whatever way is needed.
This is a community of believers that are brought to light through a podcast called Godcast so that we may have an opportunity to be God's instrument of helping another find their salvation through stories of how each of us found God, the passion and inspiration gleaned from those experiences, and the power of our practice going forward.
Join the community by subscribing and sharing with those you believe would benefit from God's ever-present unconditional love.
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