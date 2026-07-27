NA Sunday: Penns Best Non Alcoholic Lager 2.5/5*

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Not the best effort by Genesee brewing. This is definitely in race car beer territory.
Standard 0.5% NA but this one tastes cheaply brewed and redolent of corn adjuncts.
Nice crisp color but no real hop appeal .
Has to be why it was for $4/6 pk.
Thanks for coming by and sharing a cold one with us.
Big 3!
Skal
E.
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