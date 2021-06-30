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Entrevista con el biofísico Andreas Kalcker | Por periodista Jesús Rodríguez García - Jun 25, 2021
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52 views • June 30, 2021
Examinadlo todo, retened lo bueno (dice la Palabra de Dios).
Disculpen los primeros minutos que se mezcló el audio de alguna manera.
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No se pretende sustituir la responsabilidad individual de cuidar su cuerpo (templo del Espíritu Santo) siguiendo las leyes de la salud bíblicas, sino en proveer herramientas adicionales en momentos como éstos.
Disculpen los primeros minutos que se mezcló el audio de alguna manera.
****
No se pretende sustituir la responsabilidad individual de cuidar su cuerpo (templo del Espíritu Santo) siguiendo las leyes de la salud bíblicas, sino en proveer herramientas adicionales en momentos como éstos.
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