DJT at Westpoint: “The Army Exists to Preserve the Republic & Defend Strongly Our Nation Against Foreign Enemies”

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Listen to this clip carefully, as he states that “the Army Exists to Preserve the Republic” and “the Job of the American Soldier is not to Rebuild Foreign Nations, but Defend and Defend Strongly our Nation Against Foreign Enemies.”
It appears he was sending a message to our military that they would soon be defending our Republic against all enemies, foreign & domestic.