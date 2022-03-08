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Hillary was on MSNBC this morning and essentially told everyone what [they] want🤬
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184 views • March 08, 2022
Hillary was on MSNBC this morning and essentially told everyone what [they] want:
“I hope that people don’t get tired of supporting the brave Ukrainians who are standing up for themselves, freedom, democracy, their rights - because this is not going to end quickly… it’s going to drag on and it’s going to be incredibly brutal on the part of the Russians, and therefore I hope people will continue to pay attention to the news coverage…”
Translation: they don’t want this to end anytime soon.
“I hope that people don’t get tired of supporting the brave Ukrainians who are standing up for themselves, freedom, democracy, their rights - because this is not going to end quickly… it’s going to drag on and it’s going to be incredibly brutal on the part of the Russians, and therefore I hope people will continue to pay attention to the news coverage…”
Translation: they don’t want this to end anytime soon.
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