EXCLUSIVE Trump%u2019s GAME CHANGING New Friend Is About to Shake Things Up GLOBALY Meet Katie H

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Gary Franchi’s guest today, to break it all down for us Yanks is the most read columnist at the daily mail, and the most listened to sunday commercial radio show host. She is an economist an author and our favorite british media personality.
Known as Mrs. Brexit by many,... The legendary Katie Hopkins.
FOLLOW KATIE!
http://Twitter.com/KTHopkins
https://www.instagram.com/_katie_hopk...
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