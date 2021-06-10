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A comprehensive list of Trump's accomplishments, written by Newsmax's Chris Salcedo
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62 views • June 10, 2021
After he featured a portion of it in his show, Newsmax's Chris Salcedo received requests to release his full comprehensive list of everything accomplished by the Trump Administration when the 45th President was in office. Watch The Chris Salcedo Show, weekdays at 5PM ET on Newsmax.
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