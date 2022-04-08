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Psychiatry - An Industry of Death This riveting presentation, two years in the making, lays bare the destruction wrought by psychiatrists upon every sector of our society.
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91 views • April 08, 2022
Psychiatry - An Industry of Death
This riveting presentation, two years in the making, lays bare the destruction wrought by psychiatrists upon every sector of our society.
Graphic footage from archival and current films depicting psychiatrists in action, eye-opening interviews with medical experts and moving accounts from victims and their families, make this the most complete and devastating documentary of psychiatric abuse ever produced.
00:00:00 - 01 Introduction
00:05:20 - 02 Origins of psychiatry
00:13:10 - 03 Man redefined
00:19:41 - 04 Psychiatry behind the holocaust
00:28:12 - 05 Psychiatry creating racism
00:35:51 - 06 Soviet psychiatry
00:41:23 - 07 Brain damage psychiatrys cure
00:51:06 - 08 Drugging for profit
00:59:33 - 09 Psychiatric restraint
01:06:11 - 10 Psychiatric criminality
01:12:46 - 11 Inventing mental illness
01:23:34 - 12 Kids schools psychiatry
01:32:45 - 13 Psychiatry hidden influence
01:40:18 - 14 CCHR restoring mental health
This riveting presentation, two years in the making, lays bare the destruction wrought by psychiatrists upon every sector of our society.
Graphic footage from archival and current films depicting psychiatrists in action, eye-opening interviews with medical experts and moving accounts from victims and their families, make this the most complete and devastating documentary of psychiatric abuse ever produced.
00:00:00 - 01 Introduction
00:05:20 - 02 Origins of psychiatry
00:13:10 - 03 Man redefined
00:19:41 - 04 Psychiatry behind the holocaust
00:28:12 - 05 Psychiatry creating racism
00:35:51 - 06 Soviet psychiatry
00:41:23 - 07 Brain damage psychiatrys cure
00:51:06 - 08 Drugging for profit
00:59:33 - 09 Psychiatric restraint
01:06:11 - 10 Psychiatric criminality
01:12:46 - 11 Inventing mental illness
01:23:34 - 12 Kids schools psychiatry
01:32:45 - 13 Psychiatry hidden influence
01:40:18 - 14 CCHR restoring mental health
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