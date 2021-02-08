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VACCINE HESITANT PROTECTED IN EUROPE
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694 views • February 08, 2021
VACCINE HESITANT PROTECTED IN EUROPE
Europe’s leading rights organization, The Council of Europe, released a statement to ensure European citizens that the #COVID19 vaccine is not compulsory and calls for those who wish to not receive the vaccine not be discriminated against. While not legally binding, this is quite a shockwave since courts predominantly take the side of human rights organizations in trials.
#CouncilOfEurope #VaccineMandates #VaccineSafety #HumanRights #DelBigtree #TheHighwire
Europe’s leading rights organization, The Council of Europe, released a statement to ensure European citizens that the #COVID19 vaccine is not compulsory and calls for those who wish to not receive the vaccine not be discriminated against. While not legally binding, this is quite a shockwave since courts predominantly take the side of human rights organizations in trials.
#CouncilOfEurope #VaccineMandates #VaccineSafety #HumanRights #DelBigtree #TheHighwire
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