BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Kamala’s Key Wins Could Seal the Deal: What It Means for Trump’s Path to Victory
DWP97048
DWP97048
88 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
59 views • 6 months ago

Kamala’s Key Wins Could Seal the Deal: What It Means for Trump’s Path to Victory 

This is it! Kamala vs Trump. It’s hard to overstate the importance of this year’s presidential election. On Tuesday, America will go to the polls and determine the future of our republic. It’s time to make our voices heard! 

On today’s program, Zach will be discussing some of his predictions on what we can expect come Tuesday night - including when we will know the outcome of the election, and how each side is going to respond (or maybe the right word is “retaliate”)

Tune in, and don’t miss Zach’s appearance on Jim Bakker’s live election coverage Tuesday night! 

**********

Keywords
trump2024donald j trump
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy