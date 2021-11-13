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068 - Understanding Pope Francis, The-Vatican II Pope -- Walter Veith -- WUP 68
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52 views • November 13, 2021
WalterVeithIn Episode 68 we discuss the issue of Vatican II. Many believe the Roman Catholic church has changed after Vatican II, and that the old ways of the Roman Catholic church are something of the past. Is this truly the case? We look at the teachings of the Roman Catholic church before and after Vatican II, how these teachings infiltrated protestant churches and also how Pope Francis fits into all of this.
LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY
Selected Messages Book 3, p. 335.2
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Hillsong UNITED YouTube Channel- Wake - Hillsong UNITED
https://youtu.be/WI0U-vdMCPU
America - The Jesuit Review YouTube Channel - What it's like to lead the world's largest religious order–the Jesuits
https://youtu.be/lseB8C5hw6w
Tomorrowland YouTube Channel - Tomorrowland 2012 | official aftermovie
https://youtu.be/UWb5Qc-fBvk
The Distraction Dilemma Music Seminar with Christian Berdahl
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2gEkG...
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#WalterVeith #PopeFrancis #Hillsong #Rave #Tomorrowland #VaticanII #Vatican2
0:00 Intro
1:11 Presentation Start
LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY
Selected Messages Book 3, p. 335.2
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Hillsong UNITED YouTube Channel- Wake - Hillsong UNITED
https://youtu.be/WI0U-vdMCPU
America - The Jesuit Review YouTube Channel - What it's like to lead the world's largest religious order–the Jesuits
https://youtu.be/lseB8C5hw6w
Tomorrowland YouTube Channel - Tomorrowland 2012 | official aftermovie
https://youtu.be/UWb5Qc-fBvk
The Distraction Dilemma Music Seminar with Christian Berdahl
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2gEkG...
Become a Member / Supporter: https://www.subscribestar.com/ad-africa
Donate here: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/donate/
Visit AD Africa Website: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Visit AD Africa Online Store: https://store.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Alternative Platforms:
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ADAfrica
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/adafrica/
Ugetube: https://ugetube.com/@ADAfrica
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ad...
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Amazing-Discoveri...
All What's Up Prof episodes audio available to listen to or download at:
https://soundcloud.com/adafrica/albums
#WalterVeith #PopeFrancis #Hillsong #Rave #Tomorrowland #VaticanII #Vatican2
0:00 Intro
1:11 Presentation Start
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