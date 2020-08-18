© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
AI. MMS ARGENTINA\SPAIN: Molecular Biologist predicts that up to 80% of medicines could be replaced with Chlorine Dioxide (Subtitles)
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
179 views • August 18, 2020
Molecular biologist and medical activist Isidro Fuentes says that the data is being collected to help verify that Chlorine Dioxide will change the paradigm of medicine over the next 3-4 years. He predicts that up to 80% of traditional pharmaseutical medicines would be replace by something that is simpler and has almost no side effects...Chlorine Dioxide.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.