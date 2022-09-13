SEC Warns the US Audit Firms Not to Accept New Clients From Communist China

https://gnews.org/post/p1k0475dd
On Sep 6th, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) issued warnings to the American audit firms, reminding them to be careful and avoid being dragged down when addressing the potentially new blacklisted companies from Communist China and Hong Kong.
