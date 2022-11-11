RSV Cases Spike Before Normal Due to Vaccines and Low Immunity | Dr. Heather Gessling, Chris Alexander

Despite clownish measures by Democrats to tamper with elections throughout the nation Republicans begin to take many seats. The night is still young and obviously they will try to hold over on key elections. Dustin Covers midterms throughout the broadcast.

A new level of medical care is rising after the tyranny of 2020. Covid still lingers and citizens abandon titan hospital care. The Wellness Company is one such business to rise. Dr. Heather Gessling joins to discuss the new company and the correlation of RSV and vaccines.

Veterans struggle for medical care. Christopher Alexander joins to discuss the Wellness Company's new initiative launching on Veteran's Day to ofer care to veterans and first responders.

